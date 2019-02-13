Sarah Silverman Erupts at Trump: ‘You Are a Smelly Penis Hole’

Actress Sarah Silverman Exploded On President Donald Trump Over His Criticism Of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-mn) In A Vulgar Social Media Rant Monday, Calling Him A “greedy Twat” And Telling Him To “eat Shit.”

“No point in explaining how mind blowingly stupid this tweet is so I’m just gonna go with FUCK YOU, and also add that you are a smelly penis hole with balls that touch water,” Sarah Silverman exclaimed.

“Eat shit, you greedy twat,” she added.

This unhinged rant came in response to Trump mocking Sen. Klobuchar for announcing her 2020 campaign during a snowstorm.

“Well, it happened again. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures,” Trump said.- READ MORE