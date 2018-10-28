Sarah Silverman: Donald Trump Has Gone ‘Full Hitler’

On The October 25 Episode Of Sarah Silverman’s Hulu Series, I Love You, America, Silverman Once Again Attacked President Donald Trump, This Time Saying He Has Gone “full Hitler.”

Like many liberals, Sarah Silverman mischaracterized what “nationalist” means after the president said at a campaign rally that he considers himself to be one.

After showing the clip of the president calling himself a nationalist, Silverman scoffed that she heard Trump use the “n-word,” and by that, she meant “nationalist.” She went on to say that he went “full Hitler” and insisted “his bigotry is no longer masked by his rhetoric.”

Naturally, she then prosaically linked Trump's rally speech to the recent bomb scare, saying, "We cannot be surprised to wake up to bombs at the doors of his favorite targets."