Sarah Silverman Calls Out Women’s March Leader

The Women’s March is rapidly losing high-profile left-wing supporters. After a series of reports exposing overt anti-Semitism among its leadership, more and more once-vocal supporters have either quietly pulled away or taken to various platforms to call the leaders out. Among those doing the former are some Democratic presidential hopefuls, who have managed to find various ways to be busy during the march’s big 2019 event this weekend. Among the latter are a few celebrities, including actresses Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing, and, now, comedian Sarah Silverman.

On Wednesday, Silverman took to Twitter to call out Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory for refusing to denounce notorious racist and anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan despite repeated opportunities to do so.

“I cannot imagine having such mild feelings over such a furious hatred of an entire people. He calls us termites,” she wrote of Mallory, referencing one of Farrakhan’s recent openly anti-Semitic comments in which he compared Jews to “termites” needing to be exterminated. “I’m heartbroken but im gonna stay hopeful because I don’t wanna give up on Tamika. (oh wow I s that how SHE feels about LF?) Oh this life…”

In the video Silverman retweeted, Mallory repeatedly refuses to specifically condemn Farrakhan's horrific statements about Jews, only saying generally, "I don't agree with many of Minister Farrakhan's statements," despite Meghan McCain repeatedly offering her a chance to get more specific.