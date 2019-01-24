Sarah Sanders: White House not listening to Ocasio-Cortez ‘on much of anything,’ including doomsday prediction

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders derided New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent claim that the world will end in 12 years due to climate change, and suggested the Trump administration has little need for the progressive firebrand’s thoughts in general, in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview Tuesday night with Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Sanders also slammed what she called the “disgraceful” media coverage of the previous week, which included a discredited BuzzFeed News report on the Russia investigation and a social media harassment campaign against pro-Trump Catholic high school students — based largely on incomplete and selectively edited videos of their encounter with a Native American man and other activists shouting homophobic slurs.

“I don’t think we’re going to listen to on much of anything — particularly not on matters we’re gonna leave in the hands of a much, much higher authority — and certainly, not listen to the freshman congresswoman on when the world may end,” Sanders said.

Speaking at an event commemorating Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez asserted that climate change constituted “our World War II” and added: “Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is, how are we gonna pay for it?'” – READ MORE