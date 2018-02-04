Sarah Sanders Takes A Chainsaw To Pelosi’s ‘Crumbs’ Comment After Tax Cut Bonuses

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated on Saturday the 100,000 Best Buy employees getting bonuses as a result of President Trump’s tax cuts — and took a chainsaw to Nancy Pelosi’s rhetoric in the process.

100,000 Best Buy employees get Trump tax cut bonuses or as Nancy Pelosi likes to call them: “crumbs” https://t.co/DV0EZmu9Ea — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 3, 2018

The link Sanders attached to the tweet is an article from the Star Tribune newspaper in Minnesota.

It explains how Best Buy is giving full-time employees a $1,000 bonus. Part-time employees will get a $500 bonus. – READ MORE

As more and more companies pass their tax savings on to both their employees and their customers, snack cake giant Hostess — which was on the brink of collapse just a few short years ago — announced a cash bonus for workers with an unorthodox twist:

The company, which makes Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Ho Hos, is providing its employees one-time payments of $1,250 — with $750 in cash and $500 in the form of a 401(k) contribution. In taking the step, Hostess cited last month’s tax legislation, which slashed the rate for U.S. corporations.

It’s also offering a year’s worth of free food to workers — though they won’t be able to eat all the Ding Dongs they like. A representative from each of Hostess’s bakeries will choose a product each week, and the employees will be able to take home a multipack of that item. The company also makes Hostess CupCakes, Fruit Pies and Donettes. – READ MORE

President Trump on Thursday likened House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s calling the recent tax law-related bonuses “crumbs” to Hillary Clinton’s infamous “deplorable” comments from the 2016 campaign.

“That could be like ‘deplorable,’ ” Mr. Trump said of Mrs. Pelosi’s comments. “Those two words — they seem to have a resemblance. I hope it has the same meaning.”

“But she called it crumbs when people are getting $2,000 and $3,000 dollars and $1,000 — that’s not crumbs. It’s a lot of money,” he said. – READ MORE

Rep. Nancy Pelosi again referred to worker bonuses as “crumbs,” even while acknowledging that people have been mocking her for her out-of-touch comments.

Pelosi spoke at another tax-reform town hall in Massachusetts on Thursday, and made sure to remind everyone that she thinks the $1,000 bonuses companies are handing out in the wake of Trump’s tax cuts are “crumbs.” – READ MORE