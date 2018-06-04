SARAH SANDERS SLAPS PAUL KRUGMAN FOR ‘GREAT RECESSION’ PREDICTION UNDER TRUMP

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders once again took aim at New York Times columnist Paul Krugman for predicting global recession under the Trump administration.

We’ve come a long way since Paul Krugman, writing in the New York Times after the election, said the Trump presidency would bring a “global recession, with no end in sight”…https://t.co/IbZrhK4vZB — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 3, 2018

The White House frequently has made fun of Krugman for his November 2016 prediction that “if the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.” – READ MORE

