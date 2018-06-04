True Pundit

Politics

SARAH SANDERS SLAPS PAUL KRUGMAN FOR ‘GREAT RECESSION’ PREDICTION UNDER TRUMP

Posted on by
Share:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders once again took aim at New York Times columnist Paul Krugman for predicting global recession under the Trump administration.

The White House frequently has made fun of Krugman for his November 2016 prediction that “if the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Sarah Sanders Slaps Paul Krugman For ‘Great Recession’ Prediction Under Trump
Sarah Sanders Slaps Paul Krugman For ‘Great Recession’ Prediction Under Trump

'We’ve come a long way since Paul Krugman'

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: