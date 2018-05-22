True Pundit

Sarah Sanders Slams Democrats’ ‘War on Women’ after Haspel Sworn In

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday celebrated the confirmation of Gina Haspel to lead the CIA with a reminder of how much Democrats who claim to be the chief advocates for women have tried to block their ascent since President Donald Trump took office.

“Historic day for our country: swearing-in ceremony for Gina Haspel, the first woman ever to serve as CIA director. Democrats are losing their war against women in the Trump administration,” she tweeted.

Earlier in the month, Sanders had called out Democrats who insist the administration should elevate women but never approve of those whom it picks.

“There is no one more qualified to be the first woman to lead the CIA than 30+ year CIA veteran Gina Haspel. Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite,” she tweeted. – READ MORE

