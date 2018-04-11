Sarah Sanders slams April Ryan for ‘absolutely ridiculous’ question about Trump stepping down

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders slammed American Urban Radio’s April Ryan during Tuesday’s press briefing for asking if President Donald Trump has thought about stepping down.

Ryan, who is also a CNN contributor, asked, “With all of this turmoil, particularly this last week, has the president at any time thought about stepping down before or now?”

Sanders fired back, “No, and I think that’s an absolutely ridiculous question.”

Ryan was presumably referring to reports that Trump has been especially upset since the FBI executed a search warrant on his lawyer Michael Cohen. She tried to defend her question, but Sanders quickly moved on to the next reporter.

“We’re moving on,” Sanders said before Ryan claimed, “It’s not ridiculous.” – READ MORE

