Sarah Sanders: ‘The Only People That Have Shut The Government Down Are The Democrats’ (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked about the government shutdown during the press briefing Wednesday, and her response was vicious.

“The only people that have shut the government down are the Democrats,” Sanders said. “We haven’t shut the government down. We’ve laid out exactly what we want to happen, and we’re working towards achieving those goals.” – READ MORE

“They were like death and un-American,” he said. “I said you have the lowest black unemployment in the history of our country, it was like … it was a game, you know it’s a game. They play games. They were told don’t even make a facial movement.”

April Ryan asked Sanders about those comments:

“On the next piece, you said, ‘Treasonous was a joke.’ What about un-American? In Washington, over the years with the State of the Union, one side, be it if it’s a Democratic president, the Republicans do. If it is a Democratic president — you get it. If it is a Democratic president, Republicans say it. If it is a Republican president, Democrats do it. What is so un-American about this this year, after this been going on all these years?” – READ MORE

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders‘ Tuesday briefing had more than its fair share of tense moments, but thanks to one reporter’s extensive vocabulary, it ended on a high note.

Gizzi acknowledged speculation that Dave Bowdich would become deputy director of the FBI. He wondered if there would be any objection to the promotion, given the administration’s feelings toward former FBI Director James Comey, who appointed Bowdich.

As the old saying goes, it wasn’t what Gizzi said so much as it was how he said it. He labeled the administration’s criticism of Comey to be “contumacious,” at which point the room erupted in laughter and a few bouts of applause.

Sanders didn’t have an answer for him but did give him credit for his word choice.

“You definitely win the award for best and biggest word used in the briefing,” she said before she left the room. – READ MORE