Sarah Sanders on possible Hillary Clinton 2020 run: ‘Christmas coming early this year?’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders mocked a possible third presidential run by Hillary Clinton, asking if Christmas is “coming early this year.”

Her comment came as she retweeted a story quoting a former close Clinton aide floating the possibility.

“Christmas coming early this year?” asked Sanders in welcoming a Clinton candidacy in a tweet to her 3.38 million followers.

Christmas coming early this year? https://t.co/eO4RYOTwtZ — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 19, 2018

Sanders was retweeting a Daily Caller story that linked to a Politico interview in which former Clinton aide Philippe Reines makes an argument around a viable Clinton candidacy, citing her ability to fundraise and fight as primary factors. – READ MORE