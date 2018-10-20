    True Pundit

    Politics

    Sarah Sanders on possible Hillary Clinton 2020 run: ‘Christmas coming early this year?’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders mocked a possible third presidential run by Hillary Clinton, asking if Christmas is “coming early this year.”

    Her comment came as she retweeted a story quoting a former close Clinton aide floating the possibility.

    “Christmas coming early this year?” asked Sanders in welcoming a Clinton candidacy in a tweet to her 3.38 million followers.

    Sanders was retweeting a Daily Caller story that linked to a Politico interview in which former Clinton aide Philippe Reines makes an argument around a viable Clinton candidacy, citing her ability to fundraise and fight as primary factors. – READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: