Sarah Sanders: Nearly 3 Million U.S. Jobs Added Since Donald Trump Elected President

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders opened Friday’s press conference by contrasting massive manufacturing jobs losses under Obama to the nearly three million U.S. jobs added since Donald Trump was elected President.

Sanders pointed to Obama-era manufacturing job losses of 1,000 each month, but said that since President Donald Trump was elected the U.S. had added 275,000 manufacturing jobs.

February jobs numbers released earlier in the day revealed a much higher than anticipated job creation total of 313,000. Before the numbers came out, estimates sat at around 200,000 for non-farm job increases.

She then credited Trump-era tax cuts and deregulation for acting as a driver to the nearly three million new jobs added. – READ MORE

