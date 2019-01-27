Sarah Sanders just issued a severe ultimatum to Democrats about the border wall

In the aftermath of what has widely been deemed a political defeat for President Donald Trump in his effort to build a wall on the southern border, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an ultimatum to Democrats.

After Congress passed a bill to open the government for the next three weeks while border security is negotiated, Trump tweeted that “in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races.” Sanders took things even a step further.

In 21 days President @realDonaldTrump is moving forward building the wall with or without the Democrats. The only outstanding question is whether the Democrats want something or nothing https://t.co/dMaDfBOIuT — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 26, 2019