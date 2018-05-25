Sarah Sanders: It ‘Bothers Me’ When People Call Me a Liar

In an interview with The New York Times, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained that it “bothers” her when people call her a liar.

“It certainly bothers me,” she told the Times. “Because one of the few things you have are your integrity and reputation.” Sanders also said that “there’s a difference between misspeaking or not knowing something than maliciously lying.”

Sanders isn’t alone in that distinction, and it’s one that has greatly benefited an administration with a record for misstatements and outright falsehoods. Many major news organizations will refrain from using the word “lie” because it implies intent, and a reporter can rarely prove intent.

“A lie implies that it was done with complete, total knowledge that it was a falsehood and that the person pushed it despite all evidence against,” New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet explained in a 2016 interview with NPR. – READ MORE

