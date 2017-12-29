True Pundit

Sarah Sanders’ Holiday Activity Triggers Just About Everyone — Literally

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is certainly warming up to her own Twitter presence.

And Sanders is just fine with stirring the pot over the Christmas holiday as well. On Wednesday, she tweeted this photo:

And the critics pounced immediately, saying she “didn’t know how to hold a shotgun”:

Others criticized her “lack of hearing protection” — in spite of the fact that Sanders’ hair covered her ears entirely, making it impossible to tell whether or not she was using earplugs.

