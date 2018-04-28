Sarah Sanders Gets Heckled By Former Clinton Press Secretary — Her Response Shows Why You DO NOT Mess With Her

According to a Politico article published Friday, Mike McCurry, former press secretary for Bill Clinton, was “letting her have it” at a private event in February. She reportedly said, “You have got to have an administration that’s committed to respect the role of the free press.”

“You cannot have a president who declares them to be the enemy and goes out and describes them as fake news every day,” he said.

However, Sanders refused to get political. She shot back, “I’m used to not always being the most popular person in the room.”

“Finally, Sanders had had enough. ‘We have not declared war on the press,’ she said. She smiled at the apparent ridiculousness of the idea, and even let out a chuckle.” – READ MORE

