Sarah Sanders Fires Back at Press Leaking Classified Information: ‘Look Around This Room’ (VIDEO)

During the White House press briefing on Monday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked how people can handle classified information if they do not have a permanent security clearance.

According to Sanders, the lack of permanent clearances rests on the intelligence agencies that are responsible for granting them. Attention was then turned to White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned after allegations surfaced that he abused two ex-wives.

“Can you guarantee you’re protecting classified information when you have someone like Rob Porter …,” a reporter began to ask. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked about the government shutdown during the press briefing Wednesday, and her response was vicious.

“The only people that have shut the government down are the Democrats,” Sanders said. “We haven’t shut the government down. We’ve laid out exactly what we want to happen, and we’re working towards achieving those goals.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

“They were like death and un-American,” he said. “I said you have the lowest black unemployment in the history of our country, it was like … it was a game, you know it’s a game. They play games. They were told don’t even make a facial movement.”

April Ryan asked Sanders about those comments:

“On the next piece, you said, ‘Treasonous was a joke.’ What about un-American? In Washington, over the years with the State of the Union, one side, be it if it’s a Democratic president, the Republicans do. If it is a Democratic president — you get it. If it is a Democratic president, Republicans say it. If it is a Republican president, Democrats do it. What is so un-American about this this year, after this been going on all these years?” – READ MORE