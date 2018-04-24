View our Privacy Policy

Sarah Sanders: Dems have to decide if they love the US more than they hate Trump (VIDEO)

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said early Monday that Democrats must decide if they love the United States more than they hate President Trump as they mull CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s nomination to lead the State Department.

“Look, at some point, Democrats have to decide whether they love this country more than they hate this president,” Sanders told “Fox & Friends.”

“And they have to decide that they want to put the safety and the security and the diplomacy of our country ahead of their own political games. And we’re very hopeful that they will.” – READ MORE

