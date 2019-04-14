Sarah Sanders: Congress not ‘smart enough’ to look through Trump’s taxes (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Sunday that she doesn’t think members of Congress are “smart enough” to look through President Trump‘s tax returns.

Chris asks @PressSec if the President will tell the IRS not to release his tax returns #FNS pic.twitter.com/RBaVniYMKj — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) April 14, 2019

“I don’t think Congress — particularly not this group of congressmen and women — are smart enough to look through the thousands of pages that I would assume that President Trump’s taxes will be,” she said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“My guess is that most of them don’t do their own taxes, and I certainly don’t trust them to look through the decades of success that the president has and determine anything,” Sanders continued. – READ MORE