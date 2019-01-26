Sarah Sanders Blasts FBI Double-Standard Over Roger Stone: Why Not Arrest Hillary, James Comey

Following the FBI’s raid on President Trump associate Roger Stone on matters related to the Mueller investigation, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders openly blasted the agency’s double-standard for seemingly to always raid members of Trump’s team while ignoring other high-profile figures like Hillary Clinton.

In an early morning interview with CNN, Sanders wondered aloud why the FBI will not apply the same standards to other people in the 2016 election that lied to the agency. Stone was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a government investigation.

“We’ll let the courts make the decision,” Sanders said. “A bigger question is: If this is the standard, will the same standard apply to people like Hillary Clinton, James Comey and Clapper?”

Sanders continued, “Will we see the same people we know have all made false statements? Will that same standard apply? That’s a question we’ll see what happens on that front.”

In the same interview with CNN on Friday, Sanders emphasized that Roger Stone’s arrest has nothing to do with the president, according to The Hill.

“This has nothing to do with the president and certainly nothing to do with the White House,” Sanders said on CNN. “This is something that has to do solely with that individual.”- READ MORE