Sarah Sanders Blasts April Ryan’s Call for Her Firing With ‘Lopping the Heads Off’ Remark as a ‘New Low’ (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took aim at CNN’s April Ryan in an interview on Monday morning, blasting her “lopping the heads off” comments calling for her to be fired from her job as a “new low.”
While appearing on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning, Sanders — the current White House press secretary serving since 2017 — responded to Ryan’s demand of Sanders being fired from her position as the president’s press secretary after she admitted that her claim in 2017 of “countless” FBI agents coming forward to denounce former FBI Director James Comey was false.
“You have to start and start lopping the heads off,” Ryan said on CNN Thursday.
Sanders didn’t take too kindly to Ryan’s comments, proclaiming that she has “had reporters say a lot of things about ,” torching the political analyst’s demand as “a new low, even for the liberal media.” – READ MORE