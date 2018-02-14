Sarah Sanders Asked If White House Is Withholding Information – Her Response Is A Blowtorch (VIDEO)

American Urban Radio reporter April Ryan repeatedly asked whether the White House budget was recently updated to include more funding for the Violence Against Women Act.

Ryan asked, “Is the number the number that’s always been?” and inquired if funding the act was influenced by the current allegations against Porter.

…

Ryan said, “I understand that,” but complained that there were “some things in that budget Mr. Mulvaney did not tell us about,” referring to the budget director, who briefed the press room on Monday.

Sanders had a savage response:

That means you probably didn’t ask those questions. I’m going to keep going. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

During the White House press briefing on Monday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked how people can handle classified information if they do not have a permanent security clearance.

According to Sanders, the lack of permanent clearances rests on the intelligence agencies that are responsible for granting them. Attention was then turned to White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned after allegations surfaced that he abused two ex-wives.

“Can you guarantee you’re protecting classified information when you have someone like Rob Porter …,” a reporter began to ask. – READ MORE