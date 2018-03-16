Sarah Sanders Asked About Hillary’s Attack on White Women — Her Response Is a Scorcher (VIDEO)

On Thursday afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing, and the topic of Hillary Clinton came up.

One reporter asked Sanders to comment on Clinton’s recent statements about President Donald Trump’s victory while she was in India. Clinton stated, “[Democrats] do not do well with white men, and we don’t do well with married, white women. And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1