Politics TV
Sarah Sanders: ‘A Lot of Nefarious Things Went on’ Between DOJ and the Trump Campaign — No Wrongdoing from Trump Side (VIDEO)
In an interview that aired Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders discussed President Donald Trump’s belief he was spied on during his presidential campaign. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Sarah Sanders: 'A Lot of Nefarious Things Went on' Between DOJ and the Trump Campaign -- No Wrongdoing from Trump Side | Breitbart
In an interview that aired Saturday on Fox News Channel's "Justice," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders discussed President Donald Trump's belief he was spied on during his presidential campaign. "There's a lot of information out there that certainly suggests that a lot of nefarious things went on between the - sarah sanders | Breitbart TV
Breitbart