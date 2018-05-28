True Pundit

Politics TV

Sarah Sanders: ‘A Lot of Nefarious Things Went on’ Between DOJ and the Trump Campaign — No Wrongdoing from Trump Side (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

In an interview that aired Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders discussed President Donald Trump’s belief he was spied on during his presidential campaign. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Sarah Sanders: 'A Lot of Nefarious Things Went on' Between DOJ and the Trump Campaign -- No Wrongdoing from Trump Side | Breitbart
Sarah Sanders: 'A Lot of Nefarious Things Went on' Between DOJ and the Trump Campaign -- No Wrongdoing from Trump Side | Breitbart

In an interview that aired Saturday on Fox News Channel's "Justice," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders discussed President Donald Trump's belief he was spied on during his presidential campaign. "There's a lot of information out there that certainly suggests that a lot of nefarious things went on between the - sarah sanders | Breitbart TV

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: