Sarah Palin Threatens To Primary Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Vote: ‘I Can See 2022 From My House’

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin threatened to run a primary challenge against GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski for refusing to back a nominee to the Supreme Court before the 2020 election.

Palin posted a video to her Instagram account on Thursday addressed to Murkowski. In it, Palin is standing in front of her home in Alaska and says that she can “see 2022” from her house, a reference to when Murkowski is next up for reelection.

“Lisa Murkowski, this is my house,” Palin begins. “I’m willing to give it up … for the greater good of this country and this great state.”

Palin tells Murkowski to “walk back” her position that the winner of the presidential election should nominate a Supreme Court justice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week from cancer. – READ MORE

