SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS RETURNS TO THE SCENE — TRIGGERS CHELSEA HANDLER HARD

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders returned to the forefront Wednesday to give a press briefing after Trump’s trip to Europe to meet with NATO leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was too much for some people to handle.

Anti-Trump comedienne Chelsea Handler lashed out, commenting on Sanders’ looks and calling her a liar. – READ MORE

Tapper announced on Twitter that the White House cancelled Bolton’s appearance, noting the testy exchange between CNN’s White House senior correspondent Jim Acosta and Trump in England on Friday, seemingly connecting the two events.

Sanders confirmed the White House pulled Bolton from Tapper’s show because Acosta “disrespected” Trump and May, although she didn’t cite Acosta’s name specifically.

Sanders said Trump’s White House is not in the business of “rewarding bad behavior.”

