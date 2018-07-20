SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS RETURNS TO THE SCENE — TRIGGERS CHELSEA HANDLER HARD

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders returned to the forefront Wednesday to give a press briefing after Trump’s trip to Europe to meet with NATO leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was too much for some people to handle.

When it comes to lying, nobody gets more dressed up to do it than Sarah Huckabee Sanders. pic.twitter.com/orPX5WnMGP — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 18, 2018

Anti-Trump comedienne Chelsea Handler lashed out, commenting on Sanders’ looks and calling her a liar. – READ MORE

Tapper announced on Twitter that the White House cancelled Bolton’s appearance, noting the testy exchange between CNN’s White House senior correspondent Jim Acosta and Trump in England on Friday, seemingly connecting the two events.

Update: @AmbJohnBolton had been locked in for tomorrow’s @CNNSOTU. Then the president attacked CNN during his UK presser, and our WH correspondent tried to ask a question. We are told Amb. Bolton remains fully prepared to do the interview but the White House has canceled it. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2018

Sanders confirmed the White House pulled Bolton from Tapper’s show because Acosta “disrespected” Trump and May, although she didn’t cite Acosta’s name specifically.

Sanders said Trump’s White House is not in the business of “rewarding bad behavior.”

Actually a @CNN reporter disrespected @POTUS & PM May during their press conf. Instead of rewarding bad behavior, we decided to reprioritize the TV appearances for administration officials. https://t.co/58LaJH6WaD — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 14, 2018

– READ MORE

