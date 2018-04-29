Politics
Sarah Huckabee Sanders And The Establishment Media Were At The Same Event — Her Class Will Stun The Critics
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saw some high-profile members of the establishment media at a correspondents dinner Friday night.
The Hill reports that Sanders and NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell “posed amiably for photos together” at the Mother Nature Network’s “White House Correspondents’ Jam.”
Sanders was also reportedly chatting with NBC News’ Lester Holt. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller