‘Sarah Finally Gets To Go To Prom’ — Comedian Gets Nasty, Hits Sarah Sanders With Low Blow Joke
Daily Show correspondent and comedian Michelle Wolf hit White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders with a mean-spirited joke in article published Friday.
Wolf is hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and though President Trump won’t be attending, Sanders will be there.
Asked about Sanders’ attendance, Wolf told The Daily Beast, “I’m just excited Sarah finally gets to go to prom,” a joke referencing the fact that many refer to the dinner as “nerd prom.” – READ MORE
