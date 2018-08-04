SARA CARTER: GOP Lawmakers Demand Declassification of Bruce Ohr FBI Interviews

Lawmakers are demanding the declassification of the FBI’s 302 notes on 12 interviews they conducted with twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr between December 2016 – May 2017.

The FBI interviews will shed light on Bruce Ohr’s relationship with Fusion GPS, the oppo research firm his wife, Nellie Ohr worked for.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is especially frustrated with the DOJ’s stonewalling as he has been seeking documents on Bruce Ohr for several months.

Sara Carter reported:

The lawmakers say Ohr’s close relationship with former British spy and dossier author, Christopher Steele is deeply troubling. Also concerning to lawmakers is the fact that even after Steele was terminated by the FBI (he worked as a source until he was fired for “unauthorized disclosure to the media of his relationship with the FBI”), Ohr continued to supply documents from the ex-spy to the bureau.

Lawmakers tell SaraACarter.com that the interview documents (known as 302s) should be declassified because they believe it will reveal the extent of Ohr’s involvement with Fusion GPS, his relationship with Steele and Fusion GPS owner Glenn Simpson, and his communications with FBI officials investigating Trump’s campaign.

“Ohr was one of the top officials at DOJ and they told the court they had terminated Steele, but Ohr was continuing to meet with Steele despite his termination and then (he was) feeding the information to the FBI,” said Nunes on Thursday. “It is completely appropriate for Grassley to ask for these documents to be declassified.” – READ MORE

