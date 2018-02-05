Sara Carter: Despite push by Obama officials and Democrats to discredit Intel committee … they won’t be stopped

Former senior Obama administration and Democratic officials have launched an intense and planned media campaign against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and the release of a four-page memo outlining abuse by some senior members of the FBI and Department of Justice during the 2016 presidential election.

Leading the charge is Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is defending the Department of Justice and FBI, which spent months stonewalling the committee’s request for the documents to conduct its oversight duties

However, the partisan attacks have not stopped the Republicans from moving forward with the search for information they say is necessary for oversight and accountability to the American people. The Nunes memo contends that the salacious and unverified dossier, which was paid for by the Democratic National Committee and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign, was used to obtain a FISA warrant on a former campaign advisor to President Trump.

Republicans contend that fearmongering by Democrats and former Obama administration officials prior to the memo’s release is their attempt to shut down the committee’s investigation into what really occurred during the 2016 election.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, responded to the attacks by Democrats and others by saying, “It’s actually quite enjoyable. You know you’re over the target when you’re being attacked.”

A former U.S. intelligence official and whistleblower, who spoke to this reporter said “first, it’s fear tactics ‘our national security is at risk’ they say. When that no longer works they attempt to discredit the memo and Nunes, instead of doing their due-diligence and ensuring that the IC (Intelligence Community) assets are not weaponized during an election.”

