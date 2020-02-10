Sanders’s 2016 Spokeswoman: Bernie’s Socialism Can’t Beat Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I., Vt.) former campaign spokeswoman criticized the Vermont senator’s brand of socialism Wednesday, saying that running on socialism will help President Donald Trump win in 2020.

“The last point that I will make, and I think it’s something many people are talking about today, Senator Sanders branded himself as a socialist. That is a moniker he himself has embraced, but that is not a moniker that folks across this country, when it comes to down-ballot candidates will be able to embrace and be successful,” said Symone Sanders, who now serves as a senior adviser to Joe Biden. “This is about keeping the House, this is about gaining seats in the Senate, and this is about beating Donald Trump. And you can’t beat Donald Trump with double-talk on health care and … we can’t beat Donald Trump with socialism across this country.”

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar pointed out that Symone Sanders was a spokeswoman for Sen. Sanders in 2016, who had a lot of support across the country then. Before joining the Biden campaign, Symone Sanders specifically said none of the Democrats running for president are socialists, including Bernie Sanders. – READ MORE

