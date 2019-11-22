Sanders: We Should Consider ‘Prosecuting’ Fossil Fuel Executives

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) on Wednesday night said he would consider “prosecuting” the executives of fossil fuel firms if he is elected president.

Sanders, one of the frontrunners in the Democratic primary, blasted the fossil fuel industry while participating in MSNBC’s presidential debate in Atlanta.

“What we have got to do tonight, and I will do as president, is to tell the fossil fuel industry that their short-term profits are not more important than the future of this planet,” Sanders said.

“By the way, the fossil fuel industry is probably criminally liable, because they have lied, and lied, and lied, when they had the evidence that their carbon products were destroying the planet, and maybe we should think about prosecuting them as well,” he said. – READ MORE