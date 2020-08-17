Sanders: We Must First Elect Biden, Then Keep Pushing Country Further Left (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said on Sunday that his supporters should elect presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden so they can keep pushing the country further to the left.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to elect Biden and—after he’s elected—move this country in as progressive a way as we possibly can,” Sanders said on CNN’s State of the Union. He added that such lobbying would include his signature Medicare for All health care policy proposal, among other left-wing measures.

Since Sanders dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary in April, his supporters have counted on Biden picking a progressive running mate to meet their policy goals. – READ MORE

