Sanders, Warren Ask Black Christians to Put Their Faith in Government

ATLANTA—In front of a crowd of black Christian millennials on Saturday, a pair of leading 2020 Democratic candidates asked the faithful to put their trust in the government.

Left-wing darlings Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) appeared back-to-back at a presidential forum put on by Black Church PAC, a day after three other Democratic hopefuls attended the same Young Leaders Conference in Atlanta.

Addressing an audience sporting t-shirts with phrases like “Saved But Not Soft” and “God Made Me, Jesus Saved Me,” they discussed their plans to cancel student debt, enact gun control, battle white nationalism, and expand health care coverage—both candidates want to eliminate private insurance in favor of a single-payer system—at times invoking their own religious backgrounds.

Sanders, who is Jewish but doesn’t consider himself religious, said “Hitler and his white nationalism” killed his Polish father’s family in Europe. Warren, a United Methodist, quoted the Gospel of Matthew’s verse about the importance of doing good works: “For I was hungry, and you gave me meat … I was a stranger and you took me in.” – READ MORE