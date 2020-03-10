Sanders Vows to Not Attack Biden’s Mental Acuity: ‘I’m Not Going to Go at That Level’ (VIDEO)

With two septuagenarian candidates as the front runners for the Democratic presidential nomination, their health — both physically and mentally — has become somewhat of an issue in the campaign.

However, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said that he would not weaponize questions about former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental health during the campaign.

During a Fox News town hall, Sanders was played a clip of former presidential hopefuls and commentators questioning Biden’s mental health. He said he wasn’t going to “go at the level” as the two battle it out for the nomination.

Bernie Sanders asked about Joe Biden’s “mental acuity” during Fox News town hall: “I’m not going to go at that level and attack him. Joe and I have — you know, that’s for people to decide. … I’m not going to be making, you know, personal attacks on Joe. That’s not what I do.” pic.twitter.com/yWunjW4yKH — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 9, 2020

“I’m not going to go at that level in attacking him,” Sanders said, “That’s for people to decide.”

“All I can say is that Joe and I have very significant political differences. I’m not going to be making, you know, personal attacks on Joe. That’s not what I do,” he added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --