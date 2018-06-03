Sanders: Trump ‘kind of likes all of these authoritarian leaders’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday accused President Trump of leading with “strong authoritarian tendencies,” saying that the real estate mogul “kind of likes” despots.

“We have a president who has strong authoritarian tendencies; who wants to, every day, undermine American democracy,” Sanders said on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“In my state and all over this country you have men and women who have fought and died to defend American democracy, and this guy looks all over the world and he kind of likes all of these authoritarian leaders.” – READ MORE

