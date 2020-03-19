Sanders Snaps at Reporter After He Was Asked About the Future of His Campaign

As questions arose about when Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will suspend his presidential campaign, he was not having it.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Sanders on Wednesday when he would decide the future of his campaign.

“I’m dealing with a f***ing global crisis,” Sanders shot back.

I noted he’s running for president, and he said: “Well right now, right now I’m trying to do my best to make sure that we don’t have an economic meltdown and that people don’t die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020

He added, “Right now, I’m trying to do my best to make sure that we don’t have an economic meltdown and that people don’t die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?” – READ MORE

