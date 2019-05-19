Sanders Smears Trump While Answering Question on Climate, Says POTUS Is ‘Dangerous,’ ‘Sexist’ and ‘Racist’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) opted to use a question on climate change to smear President Donald Trump as “dangerous,” “sexist,” and “racist.”

Sanders — who is one of 23 Democrats in the 2020 presidential primary — turned a question about former Vice President Joe Biden’s vision for the climate into a character attack on the president.

Biden claimed that his biggest benefit to the evolution of climate policy would be defeating President Trump and taking back the White House for Democrats. Sanders — who trails Biden by as many as 18 points in recent polls — was asked by NBC “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd to critique the former vice president’s statement.

WATCH: Sanders has two agendas in his campaign #MTP@SenSanders: "Beating Trump is not good enough. You've got to beat the fossil fuel industry." pic.twitter.com/WqJPMhSH4L — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 19, 2019

Before Sanders took aim at Biden's policy — or lack thereof — he decided to smear President Trump as a "liar," "dangerous," "sexist," and "racist." When he ran out of insults, he just added "et cetera."