Sanders Is Sick of Fake News: Posts Audio of Trump’s Actual Conversation With WSJ

The Wall Street Journal conducted an interview with President Donald Trump during which North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, was brought up.

The Journal transcribed the audio of Trump saying, “I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un.” However, Trump denies this completely and claims that he said, “I’d probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” instead of “I.”

Sanders first posted a graphic slamming the newspaper:

Then she followed it up by providing the raw audio from the interview saying, “Here is the official audio showing WSJ misquoting @POTUS”

Here is the official audio showing WSJ misquoting @POTUS pic.twitter.com/wVwoafYkHg — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 14, 2018