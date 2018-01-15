Sanders Is Sick of Fake News: Posts Audio of Trump’s Actual Conversation With WSJ

President Trump on Sunday morning went after The Wall Street Journal, claiming he never said he had a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
“The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them ‘I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un’ (of N. Korea),” Trump tweeted.
“Obviously I didn’t say that. I said ‘I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,’ a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters…and they knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS!”
His comments come after Trump reportedly said last week in an interview with the newspaper that he “probably” has a “very good relationship” with the North Korean leader. – READ MORE