Sanders says it’s ‘very, very unlikely’ he’ll run for president again

But the 78-year old populist lawmaker from Vermont is making it clear that the odds of a launching a third campaign for president — when he’d be in his 80’s — are extremely low.

“I think it’s very, very unlikely that I will be running for president ever again,” Sanders said Monday in an interview with the Washington Post.

Sanders – who describes himself as a Democratic socialist — added that, “I think next time around, you’re going to see another candidate carrying the progressive banner.”

In 2015, Sanders launched a longshot bid for the Democratic nomination. But his campaign caught fire and he ended up battling Hillary Clinton to the end of the primary and caucus calendar before backing the eventual nominee in the summer of 2016. – READ MORE

