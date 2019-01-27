 

Sanders poised to announce presidential campaign: report

Share:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is reportedly set to announce his second presidential campaign.

Yahoo News reported Friday night, citing two people with direct knowledge of his plans, that Sanders will make his announcement “imminently.”

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Sanders senior adviser Josh Orton pushed back on Twitter, writing that “no decision is imminent,” adding, “Enjoy your weekend.”

“I haven’t heard anything, and I get mixed signals from the insiders I talk with,” a source familiar with the talks told The Hill. “But he has basically been doing everything he needs to do to prepare, so at this point I expect he probably will.”

One of the sources cited by Yahoo News said Sanders has been encouraged by multiple national polls showing him near the top of a crowded pack of possible Democratic candidates. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff