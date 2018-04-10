Sanders: “Outrageous” to claim Trump greenlit Syria chemical attack

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that it is “outrageous” for others, like Sen. John McCain, to claim that President Trump “greenlit something as atrocious” as the chemical attacks in Syria over the weekend by stating his intention to pull U.S. troops of Syria.

“The president and his national security team are consulting closely with allies and partners to determine the appropriate response, said Sanders. “As President Trump clearly stated, there will be a price to pay.” She added that the administration is not currently carrying out air strikes in Syria. – READ MORE

