Sanders: One of Trump’s Greatest Achievements Will Go Down as Firing James Comey (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders praised her boss’s decision to fire James Comey from his position as head of the FBI, calling it one of the president’s “greatest achievements.”

President Donald Trump fired Comey in May of last year under the advisement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.

That decision eventually led to the appointment of a special counsel to investigate alleged Russia/Trump campaign collusion and whether Trump tried to obstruct the investigation.

This week, excerpts were released from Comey’s upcoming memoir “A Higher Loyalty: The Truth Lies and Leadership,” which characterized the president as unethical and “untethered to the truth.”

“The American people see right through the blatant lies of a self-admitted leaker,” Sanders told reporters during a White House briefing on Friday. – READ MORE

