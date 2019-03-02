Sanders on whether he’d seek advice from Clinton: ‘I think not’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Friday on “The View” that he will not be asking for campaign advice from former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

When asked whether he would seek the counsel of Clinton, who in 2016 beat him to the presidential nomination, Sanders said, “I think not.”

“Hillary and I have fundamental … differences,” he said.

Sanders added that regardless of who wins the nomination, he hopes all Democrats will come together to try to defeat President Trump in the general election.

“I hope to be the Democratic nominee and have the support of the whole Democratic Party behind me,” he said. “If I am not and somebody else is, I will support that candidate because what’s most important is that Trump be defeated,” he said.

