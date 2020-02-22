Sanders on Bloomberg: Trump Would ‘Chew Him Up and Spit Him Out’ on Debate Stage (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said that his 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg’s poor debate performance shows the billionaire would likely lose to President Donald Trump.

“If that’s what happened in a Democratic debate, I think it’s quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out,” Sanders said during a 60 Minutes interview that will air in full Sunday.

CNN anchor and 60 Minutes contributor Anderson Cooper asked Sanders whether he was less worried about Bloomberg being a threat in the Democratic primary following the debate. Sanders said he was worried about an “unprecedented amount of money being spent on a campaign.” – READ MORE

