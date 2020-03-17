Sanders on Addressing Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Shut This President Up’ (VIDEO)

2020 Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders is knocking President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked during Sunday night’s 2020 Democratic debate what “the most important thing you would do tonight to try to save American lives” in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Sanders first pointed his answer at Trump.

Bernie Sanders on what he’d do as president to help Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic: “Well, the first thing we have got to do, whether or not I’m president, is to shut this president up right now” #DemDebate https://t.co/166aRFdJui pic.twitter.com/u5mVoV33PR — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 16, 2020

“First thing we gotta do, whether or not I’m president, is to shut this president up right now,” Sanders responded.

He continued, “Because he’s undermining the doctors and the scientists who are trying to help the American people, it is unacceptable for him to be blabbering with un-factual information, which is confusing the general public.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --