Sanders Nails It When Asked What Trump’s Doing to Keep GOPers From Blocking Emergency: ‘He’s Doing His Job’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a Monday press conference that President Donald Trump is “doing his job” by lobbying Senate lawmakers to support his emergency declaration at the southern border and taking action on the crisis.

When asked by reporters what measures President Trump is taking to prevent more Senate Republicans from backing the resolution of disapproval to reject his declaration, Sanders said the president was “doing what Congress should be doing” and that he has “a constitutional duty to protect the people of this country.”

Q: What is the Trump doing to keep more Repubs from voting against national emergency?

Sarah Sanders: "He is doing his job….He has a constitutional duty to protect the people of this country…Congress…failed to do its job."

She added that president is making calls to Hill. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 11, 2019

The press secretary went on to say there is a “humanitarian and national security crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border and that the president is “doing his job” by addressing it. Sanders continued on, saying that because Congress “failed to do so,” he is using the “constitutional authority that Congress granted him.”

Sanders added that the president was talking to senators “every single day” to promote his emergency declaration. – MORE