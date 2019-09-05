Sanders: My Administration Would Feature Population Control In Climate Fight (VIDEO)

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said his administration would feature population control provisions in order to combat climate change during CNN’s climate change town hall on Wednesday night.

An audience member asked Sanders about “educating everyone on the need to curb population growth.”

“Good evening. Human population growth has more than doubled in the past 50 years. The planet cannot sustain this growth. I realize this is a poisonous topic for politicians, but it’s crucial to face,” the audience member asked. “Empowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth seems a reasonable campaign to enact. Would you be courageous enough to discuss this issue and make it a key feature of a plan to address climate catastrophe?”

“The answer is yes,” Sanders responded. “And the answer has everything to do with the fact that women in the United States of America, by the way, have a right to control their own bodies and make reproductive decisions.” – READ MORE