Sanders: Medicare for All Plan Would ‘Absolutely’ Cover Illegal Immigrants (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said Friday his vision of Medicare for All would “absolutely” cover the illegal immigrants living in the United States.

Speaking at a presidential candidate forum in Miami, Sanders touted his plan for a universal health care system he claims would provide coverage for every “man, woman, and child” while saving the “average American substantial sums of money.”

“The insurance companies and their drug companies are starting to spend tens and tens of millions of dollars to fight against Medicare for All,” Sanders said. “And we will organize the American people around the concept that all people in this country have the right to health care, and at the end of the day, we are going to win that struggle.” – READ MORE