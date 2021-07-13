Sanders loves trashing Republicans but won’t condemn truly oppressive Cuban Communists

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., often uses his Twitter account to disparage policies in the United States and Republican politicians he doesn’t like, but he has been silent about thousands of protesters gathering in the streets Sunday calling for the end of the communist regime in Cuba.

Sanders, who previously defended some of the policies of Cuba’s previous communist dictator Fidel Castro, including his literacy program, was silent until Tuesday afternoon on whether he supports Cubans speaking out against the communist regime.

He finally spoke, but only when prompted with a question, and he did not limit his comment to Cuba.

Asked by Fox News for comment on the Cuba situation, Sanders said: “Well, I support throughout Latin America and Cuba and every place else the right of people to protest for a decent economy and for political freedom.”

However, he did call for higher taxes on billionaires Sunday in response to billionaires like Richard Branson, who successfully reached space on a test flight for Virgin Galactic, going to space, saying, “It’s time to tax the billionaires.”

The self-proclaimed democratic-socialist also used his Twitter account late last month to accuse Senate Republicans of contributing to “authoritarianism” after they blocked debate on the For the People Act, which would have imposed federal standards on state elections and would have weakened state ID requirements.

“It is a disgrace that at a time when authoritarianism, conspiracy theories and political violence are on the rise not a single Republican in the United States Senate has the courage to even debate whether we should protect American democracy or not,” Sanders tweeted. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --