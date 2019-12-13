Sanders Endorses Candidate Ousted From Far-Left PAC for Offensive Writings

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) on Thursday endorsed the candidacy of Cenk Uygur, who is seeking a congressional seat in California. A founding member of the Justice Democrats PAC, Uygur was subsequently forced out of the group when his past, risqué writings on dating resurfaced.

“I’m endorsing Cenk because I know he will serve ordinary people, not powerful special interests,” Sanders said in a statement. “He is a voice that we desperately need in Congress and will be a great representative for CA-25 and the country.”

Justice Democrats, a political action committee that supports far-left candidates who challenge Democratic moderates, pushed Uygur out of its leadership after blog posts he had written about dating and sex resurfaced.

In the early 2000s, Uygur wrote a series entitled “Rules of Dating” which outlined, in lurid detail, his sexual expectations for the women he went out with. – READ MORE